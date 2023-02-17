PM Kisan 13th Installment Date: Quick & Easy Steps To Check Online Status

PM Kisan 13th installment: Know the date and steps to check the online status.
(Photo: iStock)
PM Kisan 13th installment: The 13th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme is likely to be released by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 February 2023.
Earlier, the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi programme worth Rs 16,000 crore was released on 17 October 2022. The amount was issued to benefit more than 80 million farmers of India.
During the parliament budget session previous week, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare officially announced an increase in the number of beneficiaries from 3.16 crore to 10.45 crore in the PM KISAM Yojana.
The online application process or eKYC for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is mandatory for eligible formers for taking advantage of the scheme. As per various sources, the deadline for completing the eKYC of PM-KISAN Scheme was 10 February 2023.
Under PM-KISAN, the government of India supports the Indian farmers by providing them Rs 6000 per year in three equal installments (one every 4 months). The scheme was first unveiled by government on 24 February 2019. Farmers who are eligible for the scheme gets the PM-KISAN directly into their bank accounts.
The people who are eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme include people who have cultivable lands registered on their names. State and central government employees, Institutional land holders, working or retired officers, pensioners receiving an amount of more than Rs 10,000 per month are exempted from the benefits of the PM-KISAN.
Visit the official website, pmkisan.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the farmers corner and click on the option that reads as "Beneficiary Status."
Enter the details and hit the 'Get Data' option.
Your PM KISAN Scheme status will be displayed on your computer screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)