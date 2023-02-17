PM Kisan 13th Installment Date: Quick & Easy Steps To Check Online Status

PM Kisan 13th installment: The 13th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme is likely to be released by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 February 2023.

Earlier, the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi programme worth Rs 16,000 crore was released on 17 October 2022. The amount was issued to benefit more than 80 million farmers of India.

During the parliament budget session previous week, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare officially announced an increase in the number of beneficiaries from 3.16 crore to 10.45 crore in the PM KISAM Yojana.