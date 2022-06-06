Not 105, Only 19 Parties Got Electoral Bonds; BJP Pockets 67.8% in 3 Years

The Reporters' Collective ferreted out the information in the sealed envelopes by interviewing the heads of 54 of 70 registered, unrecognised parties that replied to the commission, reviewing the letters the parties sent, and crunching data from the annual audit report filings of political parties.

Together, they revealed that only 17 political parties of the 105 named in the EC's sealed envelope received funds through electoral bonds.

Of them, the BJP had the lion's share – 67.9 percent or Rs 4,215.89 crore of the total electoral bonds worth Rs 6,201 crore – purchased between financial years 2017-18 and 2019-20.

The Congress, trailing far behind the BJP, raised Rs 706.12 crore or 11.3 percent of all bonds encashed.

Biju Janata Dal, a distant third, received Rs 264 crore or 4.2 percent of the bonds encashed. The rest of the national and state parties got the remaining 16.6 percent of bonds worth over Rs 1,016 crore.