One Militant Killed During Foiled Infiltration Attempt at LoC, One Soldier Dead

As militant was killed and an army soldier lost his life during a gunfight as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, 8 July.

Following the foiled attempt along the LoC at Guran Nallah Amrohi in north Kashmir’s Karnah sector, Firstpost reported that an AK rifle with three magazines and 200 rounds, three pistols with four magazines, and four hand grenades were recovered from the spot.