One Militant Killed During Foiled Infiltration Attempt at LoC, One Soldier Dead

As militant was killed and an army soldier lost his life during a gunfight as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, 8 July.
Following the foiled attempt along the LoC at Guran Nallah Amrohi in north Kashmir’s Karnah sector, Firstpost reported that an AK rifle with three magazines and 200 rounds, three pistols with four magazines, and four hand grenades were recovered from the spot.
The report further added that of the 141 active militants, 59 are locals recruited by various terror outfits, such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).
Tribune, reporting on the incident, said that army troops noticed suspicious movement of militants along the LoC. Officials said that the militants opened fire, which was met with retaliatory efforts leading to one militant losing his life.
Firstpost quote reports which suggest that in June 2021 alone, as many as six terrorists and 28 militants have been neutralised.
Security forces neutralised 20 terrorists in January, seven in February, 13 in March, 24 in April and 27 in May, the report added.
Earlier, security forces received intelligence reports that over a dozen terrorist launch pads have again become active across the Line of Control (LoC).
