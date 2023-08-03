Haryana Police Files FIRs Over Social Media Rumours Spread Before Communal Clash

Flames rise from shops and other structures set ablaze by miscreants during fresh violence after Monday's attack on a procession in adjoining Nuh district, at Badshahpur area in Gurugram on Tuesday night, 1 August.
The Haryana Police on Thursday, 3 August, registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) against unknown individuals for escalating violence in the Nuh district by allegedly spreading rumours on online platforms.
"The information being shared on the social media accounts is being thoroughly investigated by the district police team" said Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla.
Meanwhile, the state government's Home Department also stated that "a committee consisting of the following officers/officials is constituted to monitor Social Media platforms to prevent provocative material/videos/photographs/hate speech etc, from being circulated so that law & order, and communal harmony is maintained. The committee will coordinate with all relevant agencies to take remedial/corrective measures in his regard."
Background: Clashes in Nuh initially broke out on Monday, 31 July, during a religious procession that had been organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Subsequently, the violence also spread to other parts of the state like Badshahpur, Palwal, and Sohna.
On Wednesday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also stated that social media had played a significant role in fueling the violence in Nuh, which claimed the lives of six people including two home guards.
Police Action: On Thursday evening, Haryana government's Additional Chief Secretary Home TVSN Prasad said: "93 FIRs have been registered till now in five districts. 46 FIRs have been registered in Nuh, 3 FIRs in Faridabad & 23 FIRs in Gurugram, 3 FIRs in Rewari and 18 in Palwal. 176 people arrested as of now and 78 preventive detentions have been made. National interest is paramount for us. Peace should be maintained & provocative posts should not be done."
