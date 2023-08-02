Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Vows Action Against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar

The home minister stated that social media had played a significant role in fueling the violence in Nuh, which claimed the lives of six people including two home guards.

Clashes initially broke out on Monday, 31 July, during a religious procession that had been organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

While Monu Manesar was expected to attend the procession, he reportedly decided not to participate. Manesar is on the run as an accused in the Junaid-Nasir murder case, where the bodies of two Muslim men from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were found burnt inside a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani in February this year.

Since then, several new cases of violence have been reported as mobs vandalised shops and torched vehicles. Massive damage has reportedly been inflicted to public and private properties in the state.