Mob Hit Cops With Stones, Iron Rods: FIR on How 2 Home Guards Were Killed in Nuh

On Monday, 31 July, two home guards — Niraj and Gursev Singh — were killed, allegedly by a mob during the violence that broke out during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh district.
The Quint accessed the First Information Report (FIR) filed based on the complaint of Inspector Ajay Kumar of Kherki Dhaula police station. The FIR claims that the mob "pelted stones" and attacked police personnel with "sticks, iron rods, and stones" which ultimately led to death of Niraj and Singh, and left several officials injured.
“They (mob) pelted stones, blocked our way, and started firing at us with an intention to kill. Police personnel were brutally beaten up,” the FIR filed on Tuesday, 1 August, claimed.
This is among the 42 FIRs filed in Nuh district, and 83 filed in total in Haryana since 31 July after violence broke out which later spread over to Sohna and Gurugram districts.
According to Inspector Ajay -- the complainant -- he received orders from his senior officials to go to Nuh to help quell the violence. He along with his team comprising sub-inspector Devendra, PSI Arun, head constable Shera, constable Pawan Kumar, and home guards Neeraj and Gursev proceeded towards Nuh.
Upon reaching Anaj Mandi near Cyber police station in Nuh, they were allegedly attacked by a mob, stated the FIR.
“When our vehicle reached Anaj Mandi Gate near Cyber police station, Nuh, a large number of people appeared on the road with deadly weapons. They threw stones on the road and blocked our way and started pelting stones at us with an intention to harm or kill us. As stones rained, it hit all police personnel and the glasses of the vehicles were broken,” Kumar said in the FIR.
“Constable Pawan Kumar, HC Sher Singh, SI Devendra, PSI Arun, HGH Niraj, HGH Gursev were badly injured and I sent them to General Hospital Sohna Gurugram,” he said in the FIR.
An FIR has been filed under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful Assembly), 147, 186, 342, 332, 352, 307 (Attempt to murder), 279B (Rash driving), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act.
Earlier on Wednesday, 2 August, Gursev’s mother told The Quint, "He was the sole breadwinner. Now that he is no more, what will happen to his children? We never expected he would suddenly be gone like this one day."
Gursev and Niraj are among the six killed due to the violent communal clashes over the last two days. Several others were injured.
According to the Haryana Police, as of 9.30 am on Thursday, August 3, a total of 83 FIRs have been filed in the state and 165 people have been arrested so far in relation to the violence.
