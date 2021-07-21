'Target List in India Is Not Ours:' Pegasus Maker Denies Having Access to Data

The NSO Group that developed the Pegasus spyware, said on Tuesday that the firm was not responsible for the list of Indian phone numbers reportedly targeted for surveillance by the government.

A NSO spokesperson told NDTV that the firm is not associated with the list published by Forbidden Stories, the Paris-based group that worked with Amnesty International to expose the issue.

A report published by news organisations across the world on Sunday, 18 July, revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of several journalists, politicians, government officials and rights activists.

Alleging that this was false information, the source insisted that the company does not have access to the data of its customers.

The company also assured to conduct an investigation "if NSO receives credible proof of misuse of its technologies".