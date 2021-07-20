'Pegasus Used to Topple Karnataka Govt'; Congress Demands SC-led Judicial Probe

Karnataka Congress leaders demand Supreme Court-led judicial enquiry into Operation Lotus.
(Image: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
In a media conference held by All India Congress Committee, senior leaders of Indian National Congress, including Karnataka leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the Narendra Modi government of toppling a democratically elected government using Pegasus, the Israeli spyware.
Speaking at the meet, Siddaramaiah who was former Chief Minister of Karnataka said, "Pegasus was used to tap the phones of Venkatesh, who has been my PA for the past 27 years. It was used to tap the phone of Satheesh, PA of HD Kumaraswamy and Manjunath, the watchman of Deve Gowda (former CM)".
Siddaramaiah called the alleged snooping, "a dirty game by the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
Explaining the circumstances, Siddaramaiah said that in 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections gave a fractured mandate with Bharatiya Janata Party winning 104 seats, Congress 80 and Janata Dal (Secular) 36 seats.
While at first BJP led by BS Yediyurappa could not prove majority in the House, JD(S) supported by the Congress formed the government. The Congress-JD(S) government governed for one year and two months.
"We decided to support the JD(S) because we did not want the BJP, a communal party, to come to power. But Yediyurappa started horse trading," said Siddaramaiah.
Seventeen MLAs from Congress and JD(S) rebelled.
The MLAs did not leave freely and fairly to the BJP, but were lured using information gathered from the snooping, he alleged.
"I don't have a mobile. So they tapped by PA's phone. This dirty game has to stop," he said.
Published: 20 Jul 2021,07:06 PM IST