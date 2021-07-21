Pegasus Row: How Did Indian Newspapers & TV Channels Cover the Snoopgate?

The revelations over Israel-made Pegasus spyware being used to target at at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including 40 journalists, several politicians, government officials and rights activists, have taken India by storm.

The first leaked list of names, containing the numbers of top journalists from well-known media organisations, like Hindustan Times, India Today, Network18, The Hindu and The Indian Express, was published by The Wire in India at 9.30 pm on Sunday.

However, chatter about the impending release of such a report, detailing surveillance of several prominent figures using Pegasus, had begun much earlier on Twitter. The actual release, therefore, was much anticipated and hardly came as a surprise to any media house.

However, the coverage provided by the Indian media to the revelations, which have far-reaching implications regarding surveillance and privacy in the Indian state, can be termed 'uneven' at best.