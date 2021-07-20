Pegasus May Have Played a Part in Toppling of Cong-JD(S) Govt in K'taka: Report

Seventeen Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned in July 2019, leading to the collapse of the two-party coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy.

The resignation of the 17 MLAs, who were later disqualified, reduced the majority mark (113) in the Karnataka Assembly and paved way for the BJP with 106 MLAs to form the government in the state.

All 17 MLAs that were disqualified later joined the BJP.