NHRC Issues Notice to Delhi Government, Police Commissioner Over Mustafabad Fire

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Delhi government and the city police commissioner over Mustafabad fire which had left one dead and six others injured on Thursday, 19 May.
The commission has also sought a detailed report on the matter within four weeks, reported news agency PTI, citing officials.
A call was received by the city's fire service at around 12:18 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was put out by 1 pm, as per officials.
Another fire broke out in a factory in Bawana's Industrial Area in the national capital. Neither of the two factories had a no objection certificate (NOC) for fires. No one was reported injured in the Bawana accident.
This comes amid a spate of fire accidents in the city in the past few weeks. In a tragic occurrence last week, a massive fire in a three-storey building near West Delhi's Mundka metro station killed at least 27 people.
