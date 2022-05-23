NHRC Issues Notice to Delhi Government, Police Commissioner Over Mustafabad Fire

A call was received by the city's fire service at around 12:18 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was put out by 1 pm, as per officials.

Another fire broke out in a factory in Bawana's Industrial Area in the national capital. Neither of the two factories had a no objection certificate (NOC) for fires. No one was reported injured in the Bawana accident.

This comes amid a spate of fire accidents in the city in the past few weeks. In a tragic occurrence last week, a massive fire in a three-storey building near West Delhi's Mundka metro station killed at least 27 people.