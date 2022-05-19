Delhi: 1 Dead, 6 Injured in Mustafabad Factory Fire; Another Blaze in Bawana
Neither of the two factories had a no objection certificate for fires.
At least one person has died while six others were injured after a fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Mustafabad on Thursday, 19 May.
The fire erupted on the first floor of the factory, which manufactures inverters and stabilisers. All the injured were rushed to the GTB Hospital, where one person was declared dead while another is critical.
A call was received by the city's fire service at around 12:18 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was put out by 1 pm, as per officials.
- 01/02
- 02/02
Another fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Bawana. Neither of the two factories had a no objection certificate (NOC) for fires.
Bawana Fire
- 01/02
- 02/02
A fire broke out in a factory in the national capital's Bawana Industrial Area on Thursday. The inferno emerged from the third floor of the factory building, which manufactures cello tape.
A call was received by the fire services at 11:45 pm. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site, and the fire was doused by 2:49 pm.
No one was reported injured in the accident. A case is being registered against the owner of the factory under Indian Penal Code sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), as per DCP Outer North.
This comes amid a spate of fire accidents in the city in the past few weeks. In a tragic occurrence last week, a massive fire in a three-storey building near West Delhi's Mundka metro station killed at least 27 people.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.