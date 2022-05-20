Major Fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan Cycle Market, Cooling Ops Underway

A fire broke out at central Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A fire broke out at central Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market on Friday, 20 May.
Information regarding the fire was received by officials around 2.05 pm, after which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the site near the Videocon Tower.
Officials also said that no casualty had been reported so far.
Fire tenders at work.
Fire tenders at work.
"In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market near Videocon Tower. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the accident spot. Our brave fire fighters have successfully controlled the situation. No casualties have been reported so far," Jain said.
