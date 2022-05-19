Delhi: 1 Dead, 6 Injured in Mustafabad Factory Fire; Another Blaze in Bawana

A fire broke out in a factory in the national capital's Bawana Industrial Area on Thursday. The inferno emerged from the third floor of the factory building, which manufactures cello tape.

A call was received by the fire services at 11:45 pm. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site, and the fire was doused by 2:49 pm.

No one was reported injured in the accident. A case is being registered against the owner of the factory under Indian Penal Code sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), as per DCP Outer North.

This comes amid a spate of fire accidents in the city in the past few weeks. In a tragic occurrence last week, a massive fire in a three-storey building near West Delhi's Mundka metro station killed at least 27 people.