Mundka Fire: Delhi CM Kejriwal Visits Site, Orders Magisterial Probe, Ex Gratia

At least 27 people lost their lives after a three-storey building near West Delhi's Mundka metro station caught fire on Friday, 13 May. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reached the site on Saturday to take a stock of the rescue operations that are still underway.

"Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident," the CM said, announcing an ex gratia of Rs 10 Lakh for the kin of those deceased.

The Delhi Police has arrested two people – Harish Goel and Varun Goel, in light of the incident. Manish Lakra, identified as the owner of the building, is currently absconding.