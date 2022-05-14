Mundka Fire: Delhi CM Kejriwal Visits Site, Orders Magisterial Probe, Ex Gratia
At least 27 people lost their lives after a three-storey building near West Delhi's Mundka metro station caught fire on Friday, 13 May. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reached the site on Saturday to take a stock of the rescue operations that are still underway.
"Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident," the CM said, announcing an ex gratia of Rs 10 Lakh for the kin of those deceased.
The Delhi Police has arrested two people – Harish Goel and Varun Goel, in light of the incident. Manish Lakra, identified as the owner of the building, is currently absconding.
While the fire fighting operation has been concluded, the search and rescue efforts are still ongoing
So far, 12 people have been injured due to the fire and 50 people have been rescued from the building
A help desk has been set up at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where the injured are admitted, to help people whose loved ones were missing or injured
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those lost in the blaze, and Rs 50,000 for all injured
An FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.
Kin of Deceased to Get Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia: Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reach West Delhi's Mundka, where the blazed claimed the lives of 27 people.
"Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakhs compensation while the injured will be given Rs 50,000 compensation," the CM said, ANI quoted.
He added, "It was a massive fire, many people were killed, and their bodies were charred to the extent that they couldn't be identified. We have deployed help to identify the missing and the dead."
West Delhi DM, ADM Visit Site
West Delhi DM Kirti Garg and ADM West District Dharmendra Kumar visited the site of accident on Saturday morning.
"Those having minor injuries were released after primary treatment. 7 unidentified dead were brought to hospital. Their families are being contacted to identify them. 70-80 people were working here. Our priority is to complete rescue operation," ANI quoted Dharmendra Kumar as saying.
29 Missing People Complaints Received: Police
An official at the help desk at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Sunil Kumar said, "We've received 28 missing person complaints. We're collecting complainants' details and their relation with the missing person. We've put up a helpline number from DM West. They'll be informed as soon as we get any information."
Later, news agency ANI reported that the number of missing persons had risen to 29.
