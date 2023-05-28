'King's Coronation, Against Dalits and Adivasis': Opposition on New Parliament

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar questioned the inauguration of the Parliament with a havan and the 'Sengol'. "I saw the event in the morning. I am happy I didn't go there. I am worried after seeing whatever happened there. Are we taking the country backwards? Was this event for limited people only?" Pawar said.

Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh called the BJP "anti-Dalit and anti-Adivasi" over the President's absence from the ceremony.

"As per the Constitution of India, the President is the head of the Parliament. That they (BJP) did not invite the President to the ceremony shows their anti-Dalit and anti-Adivasi mindset," he said.