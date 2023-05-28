ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: PM Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building Amid Opposition Boycott

PM Modi installed the 'Sengol' and inaugurated the new Parliament building amid an Opposition boycott.

Arbab Ali
Published
Photos
2 min read

Topics:  BJP   Modi   Politics 

