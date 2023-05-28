New Parliament Building Inauguration: PM Modi Places Sengol in Lok Sabha

The first leg of the New Parliament inauguration ceremony was kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning, 28 May, with the Ganapati Homam pooja in the premises, following which he installed the Sengol in a special enclosure on the right side of the speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The Sengol once marked the transfer of power from the British to India, and was accepted by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the night of 14 August 1947.