In Photos: First Look at India's New Parliament

Inside view of the newly-constructed Lok Sabha that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 May, at Parliament house in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Inside view of the newly-constructed Rajya Sabha.
The new building, which is adjacent to India's current Parliament House, will be able to accommodate 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 300 in the Rajya Sabha, as opposed to the current capacities of 543 and 250 respectively.
Meanwhile, nineteen Opposition parties issued a joint statement on Wednesday, 24 May, stating that they will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
They have demanded thay President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the Parliament.
"Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response," the letter issued by Opposition parties stated.
