Nepal Plane Crash: All 22 Bodies Recovered From the Site, Black Box Retrieved

All 22 bodies have been recovered from the crash site in Mustang.
(Photo: PTI)
Two days after the twin-engine aircraft operated by Nepal's Tara Air crashed in Mustang, all 22 dead bodies have been recovered from the site, reported news agency PTI, on Tuesday, 31 May.
21 bodies were recovered on Monday, while the last one was pulled out by rescuers on Tuesday. The passengers on board included four Indians – a family of a couple and their two children.
According to a report by news agency ANI, the aircraft's black box has also been retrieved from the crash site and brought back to the base station, the rescuers said.
After the aircraft was reportedly missing for several hours, the Nepal Army on Monday located the site of the crashed aircraft at Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang in Nepal.
"Because of bad weather conditions rescue operation was very difficult even with 50-60 rescuers deployed," a spokesperson at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu overseeing the search operation told ANI.
Earlier on Monday, it was said that 10 bodies have been taken to the base station in Khabang-Mustang, while two more bodies are being brought down.
Depending on the weather condition, the bodies will be flown to Kathmandu via Pokhara, a Nepal Army spokesperson told ANI.
The aircraft, which had the call sign 9 NAET was flying from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal. Besides four Indians and a three-member Nepali crew, there were two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers.
"The crash site lies at an elevation of about 14,500 feet while the team has been dropped at 11,000 meters height," the spokesperson said.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
