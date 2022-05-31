Nepal Plane Crash: All 22 Bodies Recovered From the Site, Black Box Retrieved

Two days after the twin-engine aircraft operated by Nepal's Tara Air crashed in Mustang, all 22 dead bodies have been recovered from the site, reported news agency PTI, on Tuesday, 31 May.

21 bodies were recovered on Monday, while the last one was pulled out by rescuers on Tuesday. The passengers on board included four Indians – a family of a couple and their two children.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the aircraft's black box has also been retrieved from the crash site and brought back to the base station, the rescuers said.