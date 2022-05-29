Nepal: Tara Air Flight Carrying 22, Including 4 Indians, Goes Missing
The twin engine aircraft was carrying 19 passengers from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal.
A twin-engine aircraft operated by Nepal's Tara Air lost contact with airport after taking off at 9:55 am on Sunday, 29 May, ANI reported, quoting airport authorities.
The aircraft, 9 NAET, was reportedly carrying 22, including the crew, from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal. There were four Indians and three Japanese nationals among 19 passengers on board.
"The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact."Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma to ANI
Nepal's Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft and a Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared, spokesperson Phadindra Mani Pokharel told the news agency.
(This story is developing. Inputs from ANI)
