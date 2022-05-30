Estranged Couple From Thane, Their Children Among Suspected Nepal Crash Victims

Ashok Tripathi, a 54-year-old who ran a company in Odisha had separated from his wife, Vaibhavi Bandekar, who worked in a firm at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

As per officials, the address on Vaibhavi's passport reportedly indicated that she lived in Bhushan Park View Society in Borivali's Chikuwadi. However, the flat was found to be placed on rent.

Later, the police established that the family were residents of Thane, in an area located under the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi police station.

Sadani, Vaibhavi's elder sister, stayed in a nearby area with their mother, PTI quoted an official as saying.