Estranged Couple From Thane, Their Children Among Suspected Nepal Crash Victims

"I have lost everything," said Ashish Sawant, who was employed as a driver for the Tripathi family for the last seven years.

The anguished 29-year-old hailing from Thane's Diva said that he used to drop Vaibhavi to her office everyday. "It was just two days back that I had dropped the family to the Mumbai international airport and today I received this shocking news," PTI quoted him as saying.

Local authorities in Thane city informed that the family was going to visit the Muktidham temple, a Vaishnavite shrine in Nepal.

Sawant also reportedly added that they had purchased a new car two months ago.

Meanwhile, Sunil Chalke, who was serving as the watchman of the building, described the family as very loving, adding that it was 'sad that they were part of this tragedy'.

