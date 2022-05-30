Nepal Army Locates Wreckage of Tara Air Plane That Went Missing With 22 Onboard

The crash site of the plane.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A day after a twin-engine aircraft operated by Nepal's Tara Air went missing in the mountainous Mustang district after taking off on Sunday, 29 May, the crash site of the ill-fated plane was located on Monday.
A team led by Nepal Police Inspector Raj Kumar Tamang has reached the crash site by air.
“Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. Police are gathering the remains,” the official said, according to ANI.
The aircraft had taken off at 9:55 am from Pokhara and was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport at 10:15 am. However, it went missing 15 minutes after take off.
The aircraft, which has the call sign 9 NAET, was reportedly carrying 22 people, including the crew, from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal. There were four Indians, reportedly from Mumbai, two Germans, and 13 Nepali passengers and a three-member Nepali crew.
On Sunday, hours after the plane went missing, it was located, but due to the "snowfall at the possible crash site, the search and rescue operation" had been called off, Premnath Thakur, General Manager, Tribhuvan International Airport told ANI.
Nepal Army spokesperson Brig Gen Narayan Silwal said on Sunday, "Nepal Army has halted all efforts of search and rescue for today due to loss of daylight and adverse weather. The search will resume early tomorrow (Monday) morning both from air and ground. Our search and rescue team is on standby at headquarters and in Jomsom."
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said it was trying to establish contacts with the family members of the missing people. The embassy published a notice and hotline numbers for assistance.
According to The Indian Express, Vaibhavi Bandekar, Ashok Kumar Tripathy, Dhanush Tripathy, and Ritika Tripathy were the Indians on board.
(With inputs from ANI, The Indian Express and IANS.)
