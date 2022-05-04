Governor Forwarded Tamil Nadu NEET Bill to President, CM Stalin Tells Assembly

The Assembly had, in February, adopted the ruling DMK-piloted anti-NEET bill for the second time, after the Governor had returned the one resolved last year. There has been a tussle between the Governor and the Tamil Nadu government over the bills still pending with the former, and last month, the DMK boycotted an 'At Home Reception’ organised by the Governor in protest.

A few days later, two Tamil Nadu ministers stayed away from a university convocation attended by Governor Ravi. Later, referring to the decision to boycott the event, CM Stalin had said that it would be inappropriate to attend the event hosted at Raj Bhavan, where the collective will of the society, as well as the state Legislative Assembly, have not been given due regard.

CM Stalin had earlier lashed out at Governor Ravi for not forwarding the bill to the President, calling it inappropriate and against the honour of the House. "It is also disrespecting the people of Tamil Nadu," Stalin had added.