Amid NEET Face-off, DMK & Allies To Skip Tamil Nadu Governor’s Tea Party

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had re-adopted the bill against the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam after it had been returned by Governor RN Ravi.
(Photo: The News Minute)
The DMK and its allies – the Congress, VCK, and the CPI(M) – have announced that they will not be attending the ‘at home reception’ to be hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at his residence on Thursday, 14 April.
The event – a tea party – has been arranged by the Governor on the occasion of Tamil New Year.
The reception – where all political parties in Tamil Nadu are invited – is an annual event held by the Governor on Independence Day and Republic Day, but this year, it has been scheduled to mark the Tamil New Year, which falls on Thursday.
Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu told the media that the Tamil Nadu Governor must respect the people of the state.
"The Assembly functions according to democratic ethos. A unanimous resolution was adopted for the second time and it is still stuck at the Raj Bhavan. So, it would not be proper for us to participate in the feast," Thangam Thennarasu said.
The Governor and Chief Minister MK Stalin were also slated to attend the unveiling of a statue of poet Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar later in the day.
DMK’s allies in Tamil Nadu – the Congress, the CPI(M), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi – will be boycotting the reception as well.
Congress’s Selvaperunthakai, who is the Legislative Party leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, announced that the party will stay away from the reception and Papanasam MLA MH Jawahirullah has also said that he would be boycotting the tea party.
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader MP Thol Thirumavalavan has also announced that the party will not be attending the event.
Other political parties, including BJP and AIADMK, are expected to attend the event scheduled for Thursday evening.
Earlier on Tuesday, 12 April, Thangam Thennarasu and Health Minister Ma Subramanian met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan over the status of the second Assembly bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).
Thennarasu told reporters that while the governor had to give his approval to the Bill, he informed them that it was still under his consideration.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly had re-adopted the bill against NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam) after it had been returned by Governor RN Ravi.
In February this year, the governor had returned the bill on the grounds that it was against the interests of students in the state, especially those from rural areas and economically poor backgrounds.
