'Glass Façade Turned Building Into an Oven': Challenges in Mundka Fire Rescue Op

Sandeep Duggal, 50, another fire divisional officer with the DFS, said that usually, when such a massive fire take place, the service is inundated with callers "who are mostly passers-by."

This time, however, "it wasn’t the case."

Duggal added, “It’s puzzling. Did the public not take this seriously? If anyone calls the police or an ambulance service, a call reaches us via the police and the ambulance service. Even that didn’t happen.”

Both Chattopadhyay and Duggal said that a tragedy of this scale could have been avoided had a call been made sooner.