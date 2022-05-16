Mundka Fire: AAP Questions MCD's Lapses, Says Building Owner Linked to BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, 15 May, alleged that there were several irregularities in the licensing of a building that caught fire in Mundka leading to deaths of at least 27 people, and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding with the building's owner.

"Only the BJP is responsible for the death of all the innocent people in the Mundka fire. Building owner Manish Lakra is close to BJP MP Pravesh Verma's uncle, former MCD Mayor Azad Singh," AAP MCD incharge Durgesh Pathak said in a press conference on Sunday.