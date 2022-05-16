Mundka Fire: AAP Questions MCD's Lapses, Says Building Owner Linked to BJP

The fire broke out at a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station.
(Photo: PTI)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, 15 May, alleged that there were several irregularities in the licensing of a building that caught fire in Mundka leading to deaths of at least 27 people, and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding with the building's owner.
"Only the BJP is responsible for the death of all the innocent people in the Mundka fire. Building owner Manish Lakra is close to BJP MP Pravesh Verma's uncle, former MCD Mayor Azad Singh," AAP MCD incharge Durgesh Pathak said in a press conference on Sunday.
Pathak also shared that the BJP's election campaign for Mundka was running its office from the same building for the Delhi Assembly polls in 2015.
The AAP leader demanded a probe into the matter, asking for strict legal proceedings against all those involved.
The BJP has retaliated to the allegations made by the AAP, questioning how the building got an electricity connection and a fire NOC from the Delhi government. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also asked how a government liquor shop had also been opened in the building in 2019.
"Durgesh bhai, how many lies do you tell? The truth is Mundka's building which caught fire was not sealed Nor has the Municipal Corporation given any factory license in the building. It is the job of your government to check industrial activity - Reply How did this building get Fire NOC?
The BJP also rejected claims about Lakra being associated with party leaders.
