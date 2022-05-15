'Regret That I Couldn’t Do More': Crane Operator Who Saved 50 From Mundka Fire

Fire engulfed a three-storey building near West Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday, 13 May, killing at least 27 people. Survivors told The Quint that many had to jump off windows and descend with the help of ropes to save themselves.

However, many were also saved by a crane operator and concerned bystanders.

Dayanand Tiwari says he was returning from work at the Mundka industrial area, next to the metro station, when he received a message from the owner of the crane to drop everything and rush to the site.

The relatives of the people trapped in the building had apparently reached out to the owner for help, who asked the crane operator to rescue as many as possible. Tiwari was able to save around 50 women, he says.