16-Year-Old Mumbai Girl Gets Death Threat Over Facebook Post on Udaipur Killing

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered at his shop in Udaipur on 28 June
Mumbai police have registered an offence against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening to kill a 16-year-old city-based girl over her Facebook post on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, an official said on Wednesday, 6 July.
The girl, a resident of Girgaon in south Mumbai, lodged a complaint at V P Road police station in this connection, he said.
"Based on her complaint, an offence was registered against the unidentified person for threatening to kill her," he said, adding that a probe is underway.
Kanhaiya Lal was murdered at his shop in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city on 28 June for posting a message on social media supporting Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended by the BJP for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad.
A week before that – on 21 June – chemist Umesh Kolhe was killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati city for the same reason, officials have said.
