5 Arrested for Circulating Udaipur Tailor Murder Video Online: Rajasthan Police

Five people were arrested in separate cases in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Monday, 4 July, for allegedly circulating the video of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder. They also reportedly posted photos and videos with arms on social media, police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Hawa Singh Ghumria had "urged" people not to watch the video of the 28 June killing and directed the media not to circulate it due to its inflammatory content.

Sirajuddin Hussain (36) was arrested in Hanumangarh town for circulating the video of the Udaipur murder, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Singh said.

Besides him, Tarsem Puri was arrested by Sangaria Police, Rajkumar Jat and Mohammad Shakur by Sadar Police and Pavan Kumar by Nohar police for uploading photos and videos on social media with arms.