Udaipur Tailor Murder: 5th Accused Arrested, Handed Over to NIA

Kanhaiya Lal was at his tailoring shop in Udaipur's busy Dhan Mandi market when his attackers walked in, posing as customers.
(Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Police arrested the fifth accused in Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder on Tuesday, 5 July.
The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Mohsin, who is believed to have helped the two prime accused in the murder.
He was arrested in Udaipur on Tuesday and handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who had taken over the investigation.
Mohsin was picked up from Udaipur after the killers allegedly took his name during interrogation, NDTV reported. The 30-year-old had helped the main accused to survey or recce the movements of Kanhiya Lal.
Further, Moshin and Asif were on standby in case the murder attempt by Gos and Riyaz failed. The former two had allegedly helped the latter escape after the murder.
Meanwhile, the four other accused were presented in an NIA court on Saturday and were remanded to 10-day police custody.
The police are also questioning Nazim, the man who had initially filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Kanhaiya Lal.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)