'Suspension of MPs Must Be Last Resort': Former LS Secretary General PDT Achary

1. What are your very first thoughts on what we are witnessing in Parliament right now?

The House has the power to suspend any member who obstructs the business of the House or disregards the authority of the Chair. These are two grounds that are given in the rules.

But then, suspension is something that is resorted to only as the last resort. Suspension cannot be done as soon as a member stands up and defies the Chair. That is not how it is.

If it is an aggravated form of misconduct in the House, an aggravated form of obstruction of the House's business, and a very determined defiance of the authority of the Chair, then yes. The Chair should be left with no option but to suspend a person. That is normally when a suspension takes place. And that has been so all along.

After all, they are Members of Parliament and they are called the lawmakers of this country. So, when an MP is suspended from the sittings of the House, the House is being deprived of the services of that MP. The House consists of MPs; the House means MPs.

Naturally, suspension will be done as a last resort and it is done for a certain number of days, and after that, they can come back. Or, it is also provided in the rules that the House can move a resolution, pass a resolution, and terminate the suspension. This is the position so far as the rules are concerned, and this has been the practice.

But now, suddenly, a large number of members are being suspended from the House – that, too, when they are demanding that the Home Minister make a statement on what happened in Parliament, a serious security breach. The whole issue arises out of that.

Now, of course, they [the Opposition MPs] have protested in the House and held placards, which was disapproved by the Speaker – and the Speaker went ahead naming them. The motion was moved and they were suspended.

But this is unprecedented, with one exception. There was such a large-scale suspension in 1989 when Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister – in the context of the Bofors issue. There were huge protests, and the government was not able to function. In that situation, there was a wholesale suspension of MPs. Around 63 members were suspended at that time. That was also unprecedented.