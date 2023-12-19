Telecom Bill Passed in Lok Sabha With Minimum Debate: Goodbye E2E Encryption?

The proposed Telecommunications Bill, 2023, has defined several new terms that weren't included in the 2022 version of the draft Bill, such as:

Critical telecommunication infrastructure: The central government is empowered to notify any telecom network as a 'critical telecommunication network' if the disruption of that network "shall have debilitating impact on national security, economy, public health or safety." The government is then further empowered to decide "the standards, security practices, upgradation requirements and procedures to be implemented for such Critical Telecommunication Infrastructure."

Authorisation: It means permission granted by the government to provide telecommunication services and to establish, operate, maintain, or expand telecom networks, according to the Bill. This authorisation is granted to "authorised entities" who intend to provide telecom services and to establish, operate, maintain or expand telecom networks.

The earlier version of the Bill had proposed a licensing regime by defining a 'license' as license, approval, authorisation, or permission granted to an entity engaged in providing telecommunication services, telecommunication network or telecommunication infrastructure.

Telecommunication identifier: This is a new term that has been defined in the 2023 version of the Bill. It means a series or combination of digits, characters, and symbols used to uniquely identify:

A user

A telecommunication service

A telecommunication network

Elements of a telecommunication network

Telecommunication equipment

An authorised entity

The central government can allot these identifiers for use by authorised entities, as per the Bill. It is also incharge of setting standards for telecommunication identifiers.

Telecommunication service has been defined as any service for telecommunication.