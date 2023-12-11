Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court Against Expulsion From Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra moved Supreme Court on Monday, 11 December, against her expulsion from Lok Sabha over the 'cash-for-query' case against her.
Moitra was expelled from the lower house on Friday, 8 December.
(This is a developing copy. It will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Lok Sabha Mahua Moitra
