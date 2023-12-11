Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court Against Expulsion From Lok Sabha

Moitra was expelled from the lower house of the parliament on Friday, 8 December.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court Against Expulsion From Lok Sabha
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra moved Supreme Court on Monday, 11 December, against her expulsion from Lok Sabha over the 'cash-for-query' case against her.

Moitra was expelled from the lower house on Friday, 8 December.

(This is a developing copy. It will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:  Lok Sabha   Mahua Moitra 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×