Parliament Security Breach: Not Terror, but a Story of the 'Educated Unemployed'

Sensational images emerging from Parliament, with intruders spraying coloured smoke in the Lok Sabha hall. An embarrassing security breach by the protestors.

But behind the viral images and the valid discussions on security protocols in Parliament is the other equally important, if not more, discourse that should be on all our minds — the chronic, untold, undiscussed, and ignored story of India’s educated unemployed’.

Who were the protestors?

Sagar Sharma, a Class 12 pass-out, but drives an e-rickshaw driver in Lucknow, at the age of 28.

Manoranjan D, 34, an IT engineer from Mysuru, who has, over the years, not found a job of his choice.