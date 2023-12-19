141 Opposition MPs Suspended For Protests Over Security Breach: Big Points

A day after the suspension of 92 Opposition MPs from the parliament for the remaining period of the Winter Session, 49 more were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 19 December.
With today's suspension, 95 MPs stand suspended from the Lok Sabha, while 46 MPs stand suspended from the Rajya Sabha, taking the total tally of MPs suspended from the Parliament to 141.
Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly said that some parties are speaking in a manner that 'expresses support' to the security breach.
"The PM spoke about the Parliament (security breach) incident and said that those who believe in democracy should have condemned this incident, but some parties, who lost in recent elections, are speaking in a language that expresses support to the incident. The PM said this is more dangerous than the incident itself," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told news agency ANI.
Who Are the 49 Suspended MPs?
The 49 MPs who were suspended from Lok Sabha today are:
1. V Vaithilingam
2. Gurjeet Singh Aujla
3. Supriya Sule
4. Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka
5. Adoor Prakash
6. Abdul Samad
7. Manish Tewari
8. Pradyut Bordoloi
9. Girdhari Yadav
10. Geeta Koda
11. Francisco Sardinha
12. S Jagathrakshakan
13. SR Parthiban
14. Farooq Abdullah
15. Jyotsna Mahant
16. A.Ganesha Moorthy
17. Mala Roy
18. P. Velusamy
19. Chander Kumar
20. Shashi Tharoor
21. Karti Chidambaram
22. Sudip Bandyopadhyay
23. Dimple Yadav
24. Hasnain Masoodi
25. Danish Ali
26. Khalilur Rahaman
27. Rajiv Ranjan Singh
28. Senthil Kumar
29. Santosh Kumar
30. Dulal Chandra Goswami
31. Ravneet Singh Bittu
32. Dinesh Yadav
33. K Sudhakaran
34. Mohd Sadiq
35. MK Prasad
36. PP Mohd Faizal
37. Sajda Ahmed
38. Jasveer Singh Gill
39. Amol Kohle
40. Sushil Kumar Rinku
41. Sunil Kumar Singh
42. Dr ST Hasan
43. M Dhanush Kumar
44. Pratibha Singh
45. Thol. Thirumavalavan
46. Chandrashwar Prasad
47. Alok Kumar Suman
48. Dileshwar Kamait
49. Adur Prakash
'How Does Asking Questions Qualify For Violation?': Suspended MPs React
Suspended MP Danish Ali asked how asking questions to the government qualifies as 'a violation of parliamentary decorum'.
"It wasn't violated when abuses were hurled in the House, that MP (Ramesh Bidhuri) was neither suspended nor was any action taken against him. No action was taken against the BJP on whose pass the attackers entered the House. Prime Minister and the Home Minister don't make any statements. I don't understand when did asking questions to the government qualify to be a violation," he said.
"We were just asking for a reply (from the government on Parliament security breach incident) and a discussion in the House. This is an important issue but the government is running away from a discussion on it," Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule told news agency ANI.
"Those speaking the truth and asking questions have been suspended from the House today. The public is seeing the kind of dirty politics happening in the Parliament," AAP Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku added, according to ANI.
"This is nothing but anarchy being played out in the Parliament. They don't have an iota of faith in the Parliamentary system," Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
