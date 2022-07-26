MP: Man Found Dead After Sending 'Prophet' Text, Home Minister Orders SIT Probe

A 20-year-old engineering student named Nishank Rathore was found dead on a railway track in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Monday, 25 July, following a WhatsApp mysterious message sent from his phone about Prophet Muhammad.

Although the police had earlier ruled out links with incidents related to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks and said that the circumstances indicated suicide, State Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, on Tuesday, 26 July, directed them to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

The message which said "Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan se juda" (beheading punishment for disrespecting Prophet Muhammad) was sent to his father Umashankar Rathore.