3 Cops Shot Dead by Blackbuck Poachers in Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior IG Suspended

Three police personnel were shot dead by blackbuck poachers in a forest in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on the morning of Saturday, 14 May.

The incident happened at around 2:45 am, when seven armed poachers on motorbikes were trying to flee with poached Blackbucks and peacocks in Aron area of the Gwalior-Chambal region's district, bordering Rajasthan.

Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Jataw, head constable Sant Kumar Mina, constable Neeraj Bhargav, and three other officers had confronted the poachers who then opened fire at the police team, killing three officers and injuring the driver. The police reportedly retaliated, but the poachers managed to escape, taking advantage of the dense foliage.

The officials had received a tipoff that poachers were hunting blackbucks in the forest within the Aron police station jurisdiction in Guna district.



Body parts of several blackbucks were recovered from the forest area.

Inspector general of Gwalior Anil Sharma has been removed from the post in light of the incident.