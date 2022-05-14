3 Cops Shot Dead by Blackbuck Poachers in Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior IG Suspended

Body parts of several blackbucks were recovered from the forest area.
(Photo: The Quint)
Three police personnel were shot dead by blackbuck poachers in a forest in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on the morning of Saturday, 14 May.
The incident happened at around 2:45 am, when seven armed poachers on motorbikes were trying to flee with poached Blackbucks and peacocks in Aron area of the Gwalior-Chambal region's district, bordering Rajasthan.
Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Jataw, head constable Sant Kumar Mina, constable Neeraj Bhargav, and three other officers had confronted the poachers who then opened fire at the police team, killing three officers and injuring the driver. The police reportedly retaliated, but the poachers managed to escape, taking advantage of the dense foliage.
The officials had received a tipoff that poachers were hunting blackbucks in the forest within the Aron police station jurisdiction in Guna district.
Inspector general of Gwalior Anil Sharma has been removed from the post in light of the incident.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan called a high-level meeting at his residence on Saturday with Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, the ADG and other senior officials to discuss the incident.
"Our policemen lost their lives in the line of duty. I honour their bravery. There will be strict action taken against the culprits and that will teach a lesson for anyone who dares to do this. We have identified the poachers," said CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He also announced that one of the family members will be given a government job.
The body of one of the poachers has been recovered from Bidoria village, Raghogarh in Guna district. He was shot by the police personnel during crossfire.
The state announced ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the three police personnel.
Narottam Mishra condoled the death of the three police personnel and said, "The incident is unfortunate. Police received the information about some criminals and they surrounded them. Upon finding themselves surrounded, criminals started firing. Five heads and two carcasses of the blackbucks along with the carcass of a peacock were recovered."
