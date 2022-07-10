Madhya Pradesh High Court Stays BJP Govt’s Adi Shankaracharya Statue Project

Adi Shankaracharya.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Sunday, 10 July stayed the construction work of the 108-feet high statue of Adi Shankaracharya, to be built on a 54-feet high platform in Omkareshwar in the state's Khandwa district, reported PTI.
The court was hearing a petition by Indore-based NGO ‘Lokhit Abhiyan Samiti,’ which opposed the cutting of trees and digging up of the mountain for the construction of the statue.
The division bench headed by Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and sought a response in view of the damage to nature and neglect of public faith for this project.
The court also sought a reply from the Khandwa district collector, DFO, revenue officer, and the State Archaeological Department.
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled on 5 November the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)