At Least 12 Dead as Maharashtra Roadways Bus Falls off Bridge in Madhya Pradesh

A Maharashtra Roadways bus, travelling from Indore to Pune, fell off the Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Madhya Pradesh, claiming the lives of at least 12 people.
A Maharashtra Roadways bus carrying at least 40 people, travelling from Indore to Pune, fell off the Khalghat Sanjay Setu into the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh, claiming the lives of at least 12 people on Monday, 18 July, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.
The bus was subsequently retrieved from the water and at least 15 people rescued.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Mishra said that they were closely monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma instructed the collectors from both Dhar and Khargone districts to arrive at the spot. Khargone Collector Kumar Purshottam and SP Dharamvir Singh also departed to reach the spot.
At least 12 people, of 40 passengers have lost their life in the devastating crash.
A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and called the tragedy "saddening."
The Prime Minister's Office also tweeted, "My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected."
