Can't Live Without My Son: Mother of IAF Pilot Killed in Rajasthan MiG-21 Crash

"I don't want to live without my son," said the mother of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, the 26-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who lost his life in the MIG-21 aircraft crash in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday, 28 July. Surrounded by family members at their residence in Jinder Malhu village in Jammu's Ranbir Singh Pura, she was inconsolable.

Bal's grandmother sat in a chair, sobbing while clutching a picture of Advitiya in his younger days.

The family is shocked by Bal's sudden death. They had celebrated his 26th birthday just a few days ago, on 16 July.