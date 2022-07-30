MiG-21 Crash: Pilot Advitiya Bal Cremated in Jammu; Thousands Pay Tribute

Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, who died in the MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Barmer on 28 July, was cremated with full military honours in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura border belt on Saturday, 30 July.

Thousands of locals, Indian Air Force (IAF) officers, members of the armed forces, police officers, bureaucrats, and politicians from across the spectrum gathered to pay their respects.

Accompanying the three-gun salute by IAF personnel were high-pitched slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Advitiya Amar Rahe.'

Earlier in the day, Bal's mortal remains arrived in a service aircraft at the airforce station. The funeral procession, on its way to his house, was escorted by private vehicles and motorcyclists donning the tricolour.