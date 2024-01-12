Manipur: Grieving Widows Recount Attack That Killed 5 Pangals in Thoubal

The Quint visited the families of the deceased. The widows of two of the men who were killed, recount what happened on that fateful day.
(Photo: Borun Thokchom)
Grief and fear persist in Manipur's Thoubal district, where five Meitei Muslim 'Pangal' men were killed on New Year's Day.
While four were shot dead on the spot, one man eventually succumbed to his injuries.
The Quint visited the families of the deceased. The widows of two of the men who were killed, recount what happened on that fateful day.
“I have a baby who just turned 6 months today," said 32-year-old Salima Marei, wife of 37-year-old Abdur Rahaque Mareimayum.
Marei went on to narrate that her eldest daughter is 12 years old, while her other daughters are 10, seven, and 6 months old.
Salima Marei.
"Having lost my husband, the sole breadwinner, who will take care of us now. The government should support us," she concluded, breaking into tears.
At about 8 per cent, the Meitei Pangals are the fourth largest community in Manipur after the Meiteis, the Nagas, and the Kukis. The community is spread out in and around Imphal.
The outlawed People’s Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack in Thoubal. The underground outfit said its members had fired in self-defence after the residents of Lilong Chingjao attacked them for trying to take away a drug trafficker.
A Joint Action Committee had met Chief Minister Biren Singh in Imphal, which demanded that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency. The CM has reportedly constituted an SIT (Special Investigation Team) for the same.
Sumita Makak, the wife of Mohammed Serajuddin Makak, told The Quint that "after leaving the mosque, he heard people murmuring about a potential intrusion of thieves, prompting him to rush to the scene. When he heard about the situation, I pleaded with him not to go, but he insisted, stating it was public work."
Makak is a daily wage worker with eight children, two of whom are unmarried. "We do not even have a proper house," she lamented.
Sumita Makak.
"I want the culprits to be brought to justice soon so that this kind of incident doesn't happen again. Such attacks shouldn't occur again, and they should receive a fitting punishment," Makak concluded.
SM Jalal, leader of the All Manipur Muslim Organisations Co-ordinating Committee (AMMOCOC) told The Quint that the Pangals are a peace-loving community that promotes the territorial integrity of Manipur.
'We are not enemies of either the Meiteis or the Kukis, and we want a peaceful solution so this violence can end," he added.
The last rites of the five men were performed on 4 January at Lilong Chingjao in Thoubal.
No arrests have been made of as 9 January.
