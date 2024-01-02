Gunfight Breaks Out in Manipur's Moreh, Five Security Personnel Injured

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gunfight Breaks Out in Manipur's Moreh, Five Security Personnel Injured

The firing in the area is reported to still be ongoing.
Borun Thockchom & Saptarshi Basak
India
Updated:

At least four police commandos and one Border Security Force personnel were injured an attack by suspected militants near in Manipur's border town Moreh on Tuesday morning, 2 January.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint, altered by Aroop Mishra)

Reporter: Borun Thokchom

Producer: Saptarshi Basak

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

At least four police commandos and one Border Security Force personnel were injured in an attack by suspected militants near Manipur's border town Moreh on Tuesday morning, 2 January.

The injured personnel have been evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

Meanwhile, the firing is reported to still be ongoing.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while talking to reporters said, "We are countering them (militants), a search operation is widely going on, and reinforcements have also been sent. We are having some doubts that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar were involved in the incident."

He also visited the injured security personnel at RIMS.

This comes a day after four individuals were killed by unknown assailants in Thoubal district. The assailants managed to escape the spot.

Following the incident, the Manipur government imposed a curfew in all areas of Imphal West district with immediate effect.

Published: 02 Jan 2024,02:57 PM IST

