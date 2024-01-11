Four Missing Farmers Found Dead in Manipur's Churachandpur District

A file photo of a security personnel patrolling a village in Bishnupur district in Manipur. Used for representation purpose.
Three of the four farmers who went missing while collecting firewood at Haotak Phailen area, bordering the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of Manipur were found dead on Thursday, 11 January.
The deceased – who have been identified as Thoudam Ibomcha (53), Oinam Romen (45), and Thoudam Anand (27) – were residents of Terakhong Akasoi area of Bishnupur district.
Photos of their bodies surfaced on social media on Thursday morning, following which Bishnupur Police rushed to the spot to recover the bodies.
News of the farmers' deaths came after gunfire by militants was reported at Haotak village in Bishnupur district on Wednesday, the police said, as reported by news agency PTI.
Security forces reportedly retaliated against the attack; no injuries have been reported so far, officials added.
