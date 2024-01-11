Four Missing Farmers Found Dead in Manipur's Churachandpur District

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Four Missing Farmers Found Dead in Manipur's Churachandpur District

Meanwhile, the fourth individual, Ahanthem Dara (56), was also found dead on Saturday, 13 January.
Borun Thockchom
India
Updated:

A file photo of a security personnel patrolling a village in Bishnupur district in Manipur. Used for representation purpose.

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A file photo of a security personnel patrolling a village in Bishnupur district in Manipur. Used for representation purpose.</p></div>
Three of the four farmers who went missing while collecting firewood at Haotak Phailen area, bordering the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of Manipur were found dead on Thursday, 11 January.

The deceased – who have been identified as Thoudam Ibomcha (53), Oinam Romen (45), and Thoudam Anand (27) – were residents of Terakhong Akasoi area of Bishnupur district.

Photos of their bodies surfaced on social media on Thursday morning, following which Bishnupur Police rushed to the spot to recover the bodies.

Meanwhile, the fourth missing farmer was also found dead and brought to the RIMS Hospital morgue on Saturday, 13 January. He was identified as 56-year-old Ahanthem DaraSingh.

News of the farmers' deaths came after gunfire by militants was reported at Haotak village in Bishnupur district on Wednesday, the police said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Security forces reportedly retaliated against the attack; no injuries have been reported so far, officials added.

Published: 11 Jan 2024,03:24 PM IST

