Gunfight Breaks Out in Manipur's Moreh, Five Security Personnel Injured

The firing in the area is reported to still be ongoing.

Borun Thockchom
Published
India
1 min read
Gunfight Breaks Out in Manipur's Moreh, Five Security Personnel Injured
At least four police commandos and one Border Security Force personnel were injured an attack by suspected militants near in Manipur's border town Moreh on Tuesday morning, 2 January.

The injured personnel have been evacuated to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

Meanwhile, the firing is reported to still be ongoing.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while talking to reporters said, "We are countering them (militants), a search operation is widely going on, and reinforcements have also been sent. We are having some doubts that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar were involved in the incident."

He also visited the injured security personnel at RIMS.

Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur After Four Killed by Assailants, Curfew Imposed

This comes a day after four individuals were killed by unknown assailants in Thoubal district. The assailants managed to escape the spot.

Following the incident, the Manipur government imposed a curfew in all areas of Imphal West district with immediate effect.

Year-Ender: Revisiting Issues of Land and Indigeneity in Conflict-torn Manipur

