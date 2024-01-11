3 Of 4 Missing Farmers Found Dead in Manipur's Churachandpur District

Three of the four farmers who went missing while collecting firewood at Haotak Phailen area, bordering Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of Manipur on Wednesday, were found dead on Thursday, 11 January.

The deceased – who have been identified as Thoudam Ibomcha (53), Oinam Romen (45), and Thoudam Anand (27) – were residents of Terakhong Akasoi area of Bishnupur district.

Photos of their bodies surfaced on social media on Thursday morning. Following which Bishnupur police rushed at the spot to recover the bodies.