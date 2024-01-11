Join Us On:
3 Of 4 Missing Farmers Found Dead in Manipur's Churachandpur District

Meanwhile, the fourth individual, Ahanthem Dara (56), remains missing.

Borun Thockchom
Published
India
1 min read
Three of the four farmers who went missing while collecting firewood at Haotak Phailen area, bordering Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of Manipur on Wednesday, were found dead on Thursday, 11 January.

The deceased – who have been identified as Thoudam Ibomcha (53), Oinam Romen (45), and Thoudam Anand (27) – were residents of Terakhong Akasoi area of Bishnupur district.

Photos of their bodies surfaced on social media on Thursday morning. Following which Bishnupur police rushed at the spot to recover the bodies.

The development comes as gun fire by militants was reported at Haotak village of the Bishnupur district on Wednesday, the police said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Security forces retaliated the attack, however, the intermittent firing is still continuing, the officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they added.

