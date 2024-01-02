Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur After Four Killed by Assailants, Curfew Imposed

Fresh violence was reported from Manipur on Monday, 1 January, after the killing of four individuals by unknown assailants.

Details: The incident took place on the evening of New Year's Day in Lilong Nungei of the state's Thoubal district.

Unidentified armed assailants came in four Maruti gypsies and opened fire, killing four people.

In retaliation, the villagers burnt down the vehicles of the assailants.

However, the assailants reportedly managed to escape. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

Curfew imposed: Following the heightened tensions, the Manipur government imposed a curfew in all areas of Imphal West district with immediate effect.

Yes, but: "Movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Petrol Pumps, Schools/Colleges, Municipality, Press, and Electronic media, functioning of Courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to airport and Contractor/Worker with valid Airport Entry Permit (AEP) shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew [...]" the order read.