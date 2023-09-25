Manipur Crisis: What Is Free Movement Regime & Why Does CM Want It Cancelled?

Over the past four months of violence in the state, the FMR has been under scanner.

Earlier, in July, an official told The Economic Times that the arrangement between India and Myanmar was "brought keeping in view traditional social relations among border people. It helps genuine people living in close proximity to the border."

However, the official added that it was being "misused by militants and criminals who smuggle weapons, narcotics, contraband goods and fake Indian currency notes but after the Junta government crackdown on the Kuki-Chin community in neighbouring Myanmar, it is being used by migrants."

Since the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021, over 40,000 refugees are estimated to have taken shelter in Mizoram, and around 4,000 are said to have entered Manipur, according to The Indian Express. A panel set up by the Manipur government to identify such migrants recently pegged their number at 2,187.

Anuradha Oinam, a research assistant at Centre for Land Warfare Studies, wrote in her paper, 'Revisiting FMR: Challenges and Implications', "One of the deadly implications of FMR is the increasing trend of drug trafficking and illegal arms and weapons import, through the porous border, to Northeast India, by insurgents, criminal gangs, and drug lords."